Communications to be jammed to protect Putin at St. Petersburg forum

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 June 2023, 08:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Photo by TASS

The mobile Internet will be turned off before the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg forum – allegedly for "engineering works", but in fact, to secure the forum venue from a possible attack.

Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet; Kremlin-aligned media TASS; Russian journalists on Telegram

Quote from journalist Farida Rustamova: "On Friday, Putin will address the St. Petersburg forum – he will come there after all, although there were doubts about this. But so that drones do not attack the forum site during the plenary session of the traditional Putin event, mobile Internet services will not be available."

Details: Reportedly, the Internet will be turned off locally – only on the territory of the Expoforum congress and exhibition centre, where the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held.

The press service of the Russian Congress, which arranges the forum, said that interruptions with the mobile Internet are possibly allegedly "due to engineering works."

Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential advisor and executive secretary of the organising committee for the preparation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), said that participants and guests of the forum will be able to use the SPIEF2023 project’s Wi-Fi network.

Meduza recalled that from 7 to 9 June, access to the Internet was limited in the cities of Sochi and Adler due to Vladimir Putin attending the Eurasian Congress.

