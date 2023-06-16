All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Communications to be jammed to protect Putin at St. Petersburg forum

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 June 2023, 08:56
Communications to be jammed to protect Putin at St. Petersburg forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Photo by TASS

The mobile Internet will be turned off before the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg forum – allegedly for "engineering works", but in fact, to secure the forum venue from a possible attack.

Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet; Kremlin-aligned media TASS; Russian journalists on Telegram

Quote from journalist Farida Rustamova: "On Friday, Putin will address the St. Petersburg forum – he will come there after all, although there were doubts about this. But so that drones do not attack the forum site during the plenary session of the traditional Putin event, mobile Internet services will not be available."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the Internet will be turned off locally – only on the territory of the Expoforum congress and exhibition centre, where the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held.

The press service of the Russian Congress, which arranges the forum, said that interruptions with the mobile Internet are possibly allegedly "due to engineering works."

Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential advisor and executive secretary of the organising committee for the preparation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), said that participants and guests of the forum will be able to use the SPIEF2023 project’s Wi-Fi network.

Meduza recalled that from 7 to 9 June, access to the Internet was limited in the cities of Sochi and Adler due to Vladimir Putin attending the Eurasian Congress.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: