UK intelligence reports on first Russian general killed in Ukraine since beginning of year

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 09:20
SERGEY GORYACHEV. PHOTO BY WIKIPEDIA.ORG

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russian Major General Sergey Goryachev was almost undoubtedly killed in an attack on a command post on or about 12 June in southern Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence review from the UK Ministry of Defence, published on 16 June on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to UK Defence Intelligence, Goryachev served as the chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

Quote: "With 35 Combined Arms Army’s nominated commander, General-Lieutenant Alexandr Sanchik, reported to be filling a gap in a higher HQ, there is a realistic possibility that Goryachev was the acting army commander at the time of his death," the report said.

As UK intelligence emphasised, Goryachev is the first Russian general whose death in Ukraine has been confirmed since the beginning of 2023.

UK intelligence recalled that servicemen from the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces were in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, during the large-scale killings of civilians, and this formation was significantly and almost completely destroyed near the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, in June 2022.

Background: Information regarding the killing of the Russian Major-General Sergey Goryachev was published on 13 June. It was reported that a missile attack caused his death.

Russian propagandists claim that this happened on 12 June on the Zaporizhzhia front, where intense fighting is ongoing.

The Russian Defence Ministry has not commented on the death of its general.

