All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine learns whereabouts and identifies 11 captured Ukrainians handed over by Russia to Hungary

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 16 June 2023, 10:00
Ukraine learns whereabouts and identifies 11 captured Ukrainians handed over by Russia to Hungary
from Oleh Kotenko's Telegram

The Ukrainian authorities have established the whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian defenders held in Hungary after being captured by the Russian troops.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Ukrainian Commissioner for Missing Persons, on Telegram

Details: Kotenko reported that thanks to the coordinated work of his team, 11 defenders of Ukraine, who had been held as prisoners of war by the aggressor country and then released, appeared to be in Hungary.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The names of our heroes and their route to Hungary have been established, and their relatives and the relevant law enforcement agencies have been notified.

It should be noted that until now, there was no information at all about 7 out of 11 of our citizens whose place of detention had been found out."

Details: The Ukrainian defenders remain on the list of missing persons under special circumstances in the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances until they come back to the territory of Ukraine.

Kotenko stressed that collecting and analysing information on missing persons during hostilities is one of the priorities of the Commissioner for Missing Persons.

Background:

  • The Russian Orthodox Church reported that on 8 June, "within the framework of inter-church cooperation" and at the request of the Hungarian side, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war of Transcarpathian origin who had taken part in hostilities on the side of Ukraine were transferred to Hungary.
  • Later, Zsolt Semjén, Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister, who oversaw the agreements with the Russians, confirmed this information.
  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Ukrainian government had not been informed of the negotiations between the Hungarian and Russian sides. The ministry invited Hungary's charge d'affaires to explain. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry stressed that releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war is "always good news".
  • The media found out that the release of the 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war and their transfer to Hungary could have been a personal initiative of Zsolt Semjén, Deputy Prime Minister, which no one else in the government knew about.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: