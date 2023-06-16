All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin: I can destroy any building in Kyiv city centre, but I won't. Why? I will not say

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 June 2023, 17:59
Putin: I can destroy any building in Kyiv city centre, but I won't. Why? I will not say

Russian President Vladimir Putin assures that he can "destroy any building in the centre of Kyiv" without nuclear weapons, but does not do this "for a number of reasons"; yet, the Russian dictator refused to reveal those reasons.

Source: Putin at the St Petersburg Economic Forum on 16 June

Quote: "If we destroyed five Patriot systems near Kyiv, what would stop us from destroying any building or structure in the centre of Kyiv? There are no such restrictions. We don't do that for a number of reasons."

Details: Responding to a question on why won’t the Russians do it,  Putin replied: "There are many of them [reasons – ed.]. I'll tell you later."

Advertisement:

Quote: "But we can do that. Everyone understands this. Everyone is just waiting for us to start pressing the buttons [to use nuclear weapons – ed.], but there is no such need. This is the first reason – there is no such need, because the enemy has no successes on the frontline."

According to Putin, the attacks on Russian territory are intended to provoke Russia to retaliate, so that others can "point fingers at us and say: ‘look how evil they are’, and to point this out to all our partners."

Reference: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed the alleged destruction of a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kyiv by a Kinzhal hypersonic missile system. The Ukrainian Air Force denied this statement.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The White House said it could not confirm reports of the destruction of the Patriot system in Ukraine. At the same time, the United States admitted that the system could be damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: