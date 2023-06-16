All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin: I can destroy any building in Kyiv city centre, but I won't. Why? I will not say

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 June 2023, 17:59
Putin: I can destroy any building in Kyiv city centre, but I won't. Why? I will not say

Russian President Vladimir Putin assures that he can "destroy any building in the centre of Kyiv" without nuclear weapons, but does not do this "for a number of reasons"; yet, the Russian dictator refused to reveal those reasons.

Source: Putin at the St Petersburg Economic Forum on 16 June

Quote: "If we destroyed five Patriot systems near Kyiv, what would stop us from destroying any building or structure in the centre of Kyiv? There are no such restrictions. We don't do that for a number of reasons."

Advertisement:

Details: Responding to a question on why won’t the Russians do it,  Putin replied: "There are many of them [reasons – ed.]. I'll tell you later."

Quote: "But we can do that. Everyone understands this. Everyone is just waiting for us to start pressing the buttons [to use nuclear weapons – ed.], but there is no such need. This is the first reason – there is no such need, because the enemy has no successes on the frontline."

According to Putin, the attacks on Russian territory are intended to provoke Russia to retaliate, so that others can "point fingers at us and say: ‘look how evil they are’, and to point this out to all our partners."

Reference: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed the alleged destruction of a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kyiv by a Kinzhal hypersonic missile system. The Ukrainian Air Force denied this statement.

The White House said it could not confirm reports of the destruction of the Patriot system in Ukraine. At the same time, the United States admitted that the system could be damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry

Operation for rescuing Ukrainians from Gaza Strip ends successfully – Defence Intelligence

Zelenskyy talks to Orbán in Argentina – photo

Ukrainian trucks delivered by rail arrive in Poland – video

Israeli PM leaves government meeting to talk to Putin

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:55
Israeli tanks break through to Khan Younis city during offensive in Gaza Strip's south
23:25
updatedShahed drones attack Ukraine from south again
23:19
Zelenskyy meets with President of Argentina: We felt your energy regarding support for Ukraine
22:52
Ukraine initiates creation of Agressor Refunds mechanism for environmental damage refunding
22:16
updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden
22:02
National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry
21:23
Zelenskyy and President of European Commission agree on principal positions ahead of European Council meeting
19:49
Ukrainian forces repel 39 attacks as Russian forces attempt to break through their defences on Avdiivka front – General Staff report
19:28
Operation for rescuing Ukrainians from Gaza Strip ends successfully – Defence Intelligence
19:12
White House intensifies efforts concerning aid for Ukraine in Congress
All News
Advertisement: