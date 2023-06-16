All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's nuclear weapons in Belarus: US does not see the need for changes in its nuclear forces

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 21:54

On Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US is closely monitoring the situation regarding Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Source: CNN citing Blinken during a briefing in the United States Department of State

According to the Secretary of State, the US has "no reason to adjust" its nuclear policy and doesn’t "see any indications" that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

"And as for Belarus itself, this is just another example of (Belarus President Alexander) Lukashenko making irresponsible, provocative choices to cede control of Belarus’s sovereignty against the will of the Belarusian people," Blinken said.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.
  • On the same day, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced that the nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation had already begun to be deployed in Belarus.
  • On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the first Russian tactical nuclear warheads are already on the territory of Belarus, and the final delivery will be completed by the end of the year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: