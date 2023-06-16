Russia's nuclear weapons in Belarus: US does not see the need for changes in its nuclear forces

On Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US is closely monitoring the situation regarding Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Source: CNN citing Blinken during a briefing in the United States Department of State

According to the Secretary of State, the US has "no reason to adjust" its nuclear policy and doesn’t "see any indications" that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

"And as for Belarus itself, this is just another example of (Belarus President Alexander) Lukashenko making irresponsible, provocative choices to cede control of Belarus’s sovereignty against the will of the Belarusian people," Blinken said.

Background:

On 25 May, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

On the same day, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced that the nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation had already begun to be deployed in Belarus.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the first Russian tactical nuclear warheads are already on the territory of Belarus, and the final delivery will be completed by the end of the year.

