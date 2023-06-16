All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Africa is expecting Putin in August despite obligation to extradite him to The Hague

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 23:46

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit in August, despite the country's obligation to arrest him and hand him over to the International Criminal Court.

Source: Ramaphosa on Friday in Kyiv after the African leaders’ meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: According to the South African leader, they are "expecting Putin's arrival" and will discuss his visit for the BRICS summit during a bilateral meeting in Moscow on Saturday.

Quote: "This issue is still being discussed and considered... I have already said in South Africa and on other platforms that I will have to make decisions and announce how this BRICS summit will be held. And that is exactly what we will do."

Advertisement:

More details: BRICS, an informal grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is due to hold a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August.

However, South Africa has ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 for his involvement in the mass deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

This put South Africa in a delicate position, as the Rome Statute obliges the parties to arrest anyone against whom a warrant has been issued. Most Western signatories have already confirmed that they will do so.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, Ramaphosa said back in March that South Africa should withdraw from the International Criminal Court, although later his office said it was a mistake.

This is not the first attempt by South Africa to withdraw from the ICC. The country tried to do so in 2016 after it ignored an arrest warrant for former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: