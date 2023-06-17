Russians attack border districts of Sumy Oblast causing 117 explosions

The Russians fired 22 times over the past day on the border districts of Sumy Oblast, and 117 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Mykolaivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka have been attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was shelled, six explosions occurred.

The Russians fired at Bilopillia hromada with mortars causing 14 explosions, and with tubed artillery causing 5 explosions.

Russian forces carried out an airstrike with a helicopter launching two NURS rockets at Yunakivka hromada.

There was a mortar attack on Druzhba hromada, with four explosions.

Shalyhyne hromada: some mortar attacks, with 12 explosions. As a result of one of the attacks (nine explosions), a private house, a power transmission line and two civilian cars were damaged. There was also artillery shelling, with 14 explosions. As a result, a non-residential building was damaged.

Krasnopillia hromada was shelled with artillery, with nine explosions.

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: the Russians dropped 1 bomb on the hromada’s territory.

There was a mortar attack on Seredyna-Buda hromada (one explosion) and an attack with a grenade launcher (15 explosions).

A mortar attack and 16 explosions were recorded in Esman hromada.

Russians dropped nine bombs on the territory of Khotin hromada.

There was artillery shelling on Nova Sloboda hromada, with four explosions recorded.

A mortar attack and two explosions were recorded in Mykolaivka hromada.

Artillery shelling and three explosions were recorded in Hlukhiv hromada.

