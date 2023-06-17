All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack border districts of Sumy Oblast causing 117 explosions

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 02:18
Russians attack border districts of Sumy Oblast causing 117 explosions
SCREENSHOT

The Russians fired 22 times over the past day on the border districts of Sumy Oblast, and 117 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Mykolaivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka have been attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

Advertisement:

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was shelled, six explosions occurred. 

The Russians fired at Bilopillia hromada with mortars causing 14 explosions, and with tubed artillery causing 5 explosions.

Russian forces carried out an airstrike with a helicopter launching two NURS rockets at Yunakivka hromada. 

There was a mortar attack on Druzhba hromada, with four explosions.  

Shalyhyne hromada: some mortar attacks, with 12 explosions. As a result of one of the attacks (nine explosions), a private house, a power transmission line and two civilian cars were damaged. There was also artillery shelling, with 14 explosions. As a result, a non-residential building was damaged.

Krasnopillia hromada was shelled with artillery, with nine explosions.

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: the Russians dropped 1 bomb on the hromada’s territory.

There was a mortar attack on Seredyna-Buda hromada (one explosion) and an attack with a grenade launcher (15 explosions).

A mortar attack and 16 explosions were recorded in Esman hromada.

Russians dropped nine bombs on the territory of Khotin hromada.

There was artillery shelling on Nova Sloboda hromada, with four explosions recorded.

A mortar attack and two explosions were recorded in Mykolaivka hromada.

Artillery shelling and three explosions were recorded in Hlukhiv hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: