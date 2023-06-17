All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack border districts of Sumy Oblast causing 117 explosions

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 02:18
Russians attack border districts of Sumy Oblast causing 117 explosions
SCREENSHOT

The Russians fired 22 times over the past day on the border districts of Sumy Oblast, and 117 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Mykolaivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka have been attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was shelled, six explosions occurred. 

Advertisement:

The Russians fired at Bilopillia hromada with mortars causing 14 explosions, and with tubed artillery causing 5 explosions.

Russian forces carried out an airstrike with a helicopter launching two NURS rockets at Yunakivka hromada. 

There was a mortar attack on Druzhba hromada, with four explosions.  

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Shalyhyne hromada: some mortar attacks, with 12 explosions. As a result of one of the attacks (nine explosions), a private house, a power transmission line and two civilian cars were damaged. There was also artillery shelling, with 14 explosions. As a result, a non-residential building was damaged.

Krasnopillia hromada was shelled with artillery, with nine explosions.

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: the Russians dropped 1 bomb on the hromada’s territory.

There was a mortar attack on Seredyna-Buda hromada (one explosion) and an attack with a grenade launcher (15 explosions).

A mortar attack and 16 explosions were recorded in Esman hromada.

Russians dropped nine bombs on the territory of Khotin hromada.

There was artillery shelling on Nova Sloboda hromada, with four explosions recorded.

A mortar attack and two explosions were recorded in Mykolaivka hromada.

Artillery shelling and three explosions were recorded in Hlukhiv hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: