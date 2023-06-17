All Sections
Drivers go on strike in occupied Mariupol

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 03:58
Drivers go on strike in occupied Mariupol
MARIUPOL DESTROYED BY RUSSIA. PHOTO: MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL ON TELEGRAM

Drivers have gone on strike due to non-payment of wages in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Drivers have not been paid for two months."

"Therefore, the drivers of the city waterworks of the occupation administration in the city of Mariupol announced a strike due to non-payment of salaries for two months."

Details: The National Resistance Center has noted that "due to the criminal mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories, there is a shortage of male workers there".

In particular, there is a shortage of miners, metallurgists, engineers, builders, mechanics, drivers, doctors and other specialists. The situation is worst in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

According to the National Resistance Center, the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast is critical. Prices are constantly rising. Utilities have increased by 20%, and fuel by 20%. The price of basic necessities has increased by 20 to 45% in the last six months.

