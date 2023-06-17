Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman

During the past day, the Russians deployed artillery to attack the Marhanets hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] and Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy continues to bombard the Nikopol district incessantly.

Advertisement:

The Marhanets hromada and Nikopol were again under artillery fire."

Details: As a result of the shelling, a utility company and eight houses have been damaged in the city. In addition, outbuildings and power lines have been damaged.

Lysak reported that the woman who was injured on the evening of 16 June was hospitalised. Doctors assess her condition as serious.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!