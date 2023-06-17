All Sections
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
HAVRYLOV, PHOTO BY UKRAINIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Ukraine is seizing the initiative in the war, and Russia is on the defensive, but to gain victory, it needs long-range high-precision weapons with a range of up to 200 kilometres, the country’s Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov has said.

Source Ukrainian MoD, citing Havrylov

Quote from Havrylov: "Ukraine is seizing the initiative – Russia is on the defensive, but to build up, it [Ukraine] needs weapons with a range of up to 200 kilometres...

We are implementing all our military plans in line with our estimates. The main thing in modern warfare is to have situational awareness to know the enemy's situation and to be able to deliver precision strikes over long distances.

In other words, to have a weapon capable of hitting the enemy at a range of up to 200 kilometres."

Details: He pointed out that Ukraine is on the way to getting aircraft that will defend its skies from Russian missiles.

