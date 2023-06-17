Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that Russian troops have temporarily gained air superiority in the Ukrainian south, as additional attack helicopters have been deployed there since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Intelligence analysts note that Russia has deployed additional attack helicopters to the south since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area. Particularly, satellite images indicate the deployment of more than 20 additional Russian attack helicopters at Berdiansk airport.

Quote: "In the constant contest between aviation measures and counter-measures, it is likely that Russia has gained a temporary advantage in southern Ukraine, especially with attack helicopters employing longer-range missiles against ground targets," the UK MoD stated.

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russian Major General Sergei Goryachev was almost undoubtedly killed in an attack on a command post on or about 12 June in Ukraine’s south.

