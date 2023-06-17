All Sections
Russian forces hit Kostiantynivka, injuring 9-year-old child and woman

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 14:35
Russian forces hit Kostiantynivka, injuring 9-year-old child and woman
PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Russian troops attacked the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast at around 10:20 on 17 June, injuring a 9-year-old child and a woman.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The authority noted that the 9-year-old girl was injured by projectiles hitting the private residential area.

She was diagnosed with closed chest and abdominal injuries, an open shoulder fracture, lacerations to her legs and multiple abrasions to her body.

A 57-year old woman was also hospitalised with a shrapnel wound to her leg.

Their condition has been stable so far.

 

The bombardment damaged 11 residential buildings in the town, as well as a garage, a car, a gas pipeline and power lines.

Subjects: Donetsk region
