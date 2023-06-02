All Sections
Alleged drone attacks in two Russian oblasts: on city and energy facilities

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 June 2023, 09:23
Alleged drone attacks in two Russian oblasts: on city and energy facilities
DAMAGE AND ALLEGED PIECES OF A DRONE IN RUSSIA. PHOTO FROM ACTING GOVERNOR OF SMOLENSK OBLAST VASILY ANOKHIN’S TELEGRAM. COLLAGE BY UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Several Russian governors have reported overnight drone attacks, including on fuel and energy targets in Smolensk Oblast in Russia, and the authorities of Kaluga Oblast have reported that an unidentified target fell in the forest.

Source: Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast in the Russian Federation; Vasily Anokhin, acting Governor of Smolensk Oblast; Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Oblast, on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Baza

Quote from Anokhin: "Two long-range drones attacked fuel and energy facilities in the village of Peresna in the Pochinkovsky district and in the village of Divasy in the Smolensky district at around 03:00. There were no casualties. There was no critical damage and no fires were caused. The oblast’s operational services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath."

PHOTO FROM ACTING GOVERNOR OF SMOLENSK OBLAST VASILY ANOKHIN’S TELEGRAM

Details: According to Baza, a drone exploded at the Transneft oil refinery in the village of Peresna at around 02:00. As a result of the explosion, the fire extinguishing water tank was damaged.

Some 30 minutes later, another drone attacked a gas distribution station in the village of Divasy. As a result of the explosion, an administrative building was damaged.

Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast, also claimed that the attack was allegedly carried out by Ukrainian drones.

Quote from Starovoit: "Several Ukrainian drones were shot down near Kursk by an air defence system tonight. We ask Kursk residents to keep calm."

Details: According to Baza, Russian air defence systems shot down 8 drones. The debris damaged several houses, in particular on Lineynaya and Rabochaya Streets.

Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Oblast, said that an unidentified target fell in the forest in the Kirovsky district at 06:45. Allegedly no one was wounded and there was no damage as a result of the explosion.

