Russia faces choice between sending additional forces to its border or frontline – UK Intelligence

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 09:54
THE RUSSIAN CITY OF SHEBEKINO IN MAY. PHOTO FROM THE GOVERNOR OF RUSSIA'S BELGOROD OBLAST VYACHESLAV GLADKOV'S TELEGRAM

The Russian leadership is facing a dilemma due to the actions of underground resistance forces near the Russian border town of Shebekino. It is whether to deploy additional forces to the front line or strengthen its border’s defence, as the UK Defence Intelligence believes.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report points out that on 1 June, resistance forces calling themselves the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion broke into the territory of the Russian Belgorod Oblast for the second time in the last 10 days.

At the same time, a drone hit the Russian city of Belgorod, 35 km from the border. The evacuation of Russian civilians from the border town of Shebekino began after the Ukrainian attacks.

The UK MoD notes that this time, Russian security forces apparently managed to contain the raiders more quickly than in the previous one. At the same time, as the Russian Ministry of Defence admitted in its own press release, they had to deploy the entire range of heavy equipment on their own territory, including attack helicopters and the TOS-1A flamethrower system.

Quote: "Russian commanders now face an acute dilemma of whether to strength defences in Russia’s border regions or reinforce their lines in occupied Ukraine," the UK Defence Intelligence stated

Background: Earlier, UK Intelligence suggested that a series of critical statements made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, had weakened the taboo in Russia on talks about replacing the president.

