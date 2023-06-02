Russia preparing mass deportation of children from occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Russian occupiers have been preparing a mass deportation of children from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Russian-annexed Crimea or Russia for "rehabilitation".

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "It ['evacuation' – ed.] is gradually going on. I know that about 2-3 school buses carrying people occasionally run.

Advertisement:

Some 2-3 weeks ago, the Russians decided to arrange the children's trip to the occupied Crimea or Russia for alleged "rehabilitation". We have very rough assessments: according to our estimates, about 10,000 children may be taken this way."

Details: At the same time, he said that at least 600,000-700,000 people remain in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote: "We estimate that there are 600-700,000 people in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the oblast. The exact number, or perhaps slightly more, is in the occupied part.

At the beginning of the war, we had a total population of about 1,2 million people [in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – ed.]."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!