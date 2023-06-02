All Sections
US to help Ukraine build "army of the future" – Blinken

Friday, 2 June 2023, 16:33

The US will continue to support Ukraine and help it build the "army of the future".

Source: Reuters citing Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, during his visit to Finland

According to Blinken, such an army will include "modern air forces, integrated anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence, modern tanks and armored vehicles, the national potential for the production of ammunition, as well as training to maintain the combat readiness of forces and assets."

Blinken emphasised that the United States would encourage peace initiatives for Ukraine by other nations.

At the same time, the Secretary of State added that Washington would continue to support Ukraine militarily since the prerequisite for effective diplomacy was Kyiv's ability to deter and defend itself against aggression.

Background: On Wednesday, the United States announced the allocation of another package of military aid to Ukraine worth USD 300 million.

The new US military aid package includes additional air defences, artillery, anti-tank weapons and ammunition, specifically those for small arms.

In particular, it is about additional missiles for Patriot air defence systems, AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles, Avenger air defence systems, Stinger man-portable anti-aircraft defence systems, high-precision aviation munitions, Zuni air-to-ground unguided rockets and ammunition for unmanned aerial systems.

