All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy reveals countries involved in discussion of Patriot air defence coalition

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 16:45

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has discussed the creation of a Patriot air-defence systems coalition with the countries that were previously prepared to join the fighter jet coalition.

Source: a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have had very important conversations with Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. I spoke mainly with the countries with which we discussed the fighter jet coalition," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

According to Zelenskyy, countries do not need to have Patriot systems to take part in the coalition.

"Some have political capabilities, or personal relationships with representatives of countries that have these systems; some have money," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that Ukraine knows the number of Patriot systems that are needed, and also stressed that Ukraine’s main objective is to down 100% of targets. 

On 1 June, after arriving at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a Patriot coalition to be established. This initiative was supported by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: