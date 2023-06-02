All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals countries involved in discussion of Patriot air defence coalition

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 16:45

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has discussed the creation of a Patriot air-defence systems coalition with the countries that were previously prepared to join the fighter jet coalition.

Source: a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have had very important conversations with Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. I spoke mainly with the countries with which we discussed the fighter jet coalition," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, countries do not need to have Patriot systems to take part in the coalition.

"Some have political capabilities, or personal relationships with representatives of countries that have these systems; some have money," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that Ukraine knows the number of Patriot systems that are needed, and also stressed that Ukraine’s main objective is to down 100% of targets. 

On 1 June, after arriving at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a Patriot coalition to be established. This initiative was supported by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

