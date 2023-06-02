All Sections
Germany to buy 66 wheeled armoured vehicles for Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 17:47

The German government has signed a contract with Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH (FFG) for the supply of 66 wheeled armoured personnel carriers (APC).

Source: a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Germany on 2 June, as reported by European Pravda with reference to DPA

Berlin was considering buying Fuchs APCs from the Rheinmetall defence concern for Ukraine, but chose FFG as the price for their APCs was six to seven times lower.

So far there is no information as to when the FFG wheeled APCs will be sent to Ukraine.

Moreover, the German government will buy 64 multipurpose vehicles from FFG – old motor vehicles produced in Sweden which have been modernised by the company. Some of them were previously used by the Bundeswehr.

As always, how much the federal government of Germany will pay FFG under the two contracts is not being disclosed.  

Last week, it was revealed that Germany had supplied Ukraine with one TRML-4D radar air surveillance station.

In addition to this, the Bavaria-based company Quantum Systems said the German government had placed an order for 300 additional medium-range Vector reconnaissance drones as military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

