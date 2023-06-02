All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with S-300s

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 18:16
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with S-300s
photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian occupiers launched attacks on Kharkiv Oblast using S-300 missile systems.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Today [on 2 June – ed.] at about 17:05 Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

Two missiles, presumably S-300s, struck a forest in the Zmiiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in the Chuhuiv district."

Details: So far there is no information concerning the scale of damage and casualties.

