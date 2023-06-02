Russians shelled Kupiansk district: 2 dead, 3-year-old child wounded

The Russian occupiers hit the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district with two guided air missiles; as a result of the shelling, two people were killed and four were injured, among them a three-year-old child.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians have again struck the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, with two guided aerial missiles.

A residential building was damaged. Unfortunately, two people died, an elderly man and a woman. In addition, three women and a three-year-old boy were injured."

Details: According to Syniehubov, emergency services are currently working at the site. Further information is being established.

