Air defence activated in Kyiv and oblast

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 03:55
AIR DEFENCE, STOCK PHOTO FROM GETTY IMAGES

Air defence forces are repelling an attack of Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Residents of Kyiv Oblast!

There is a danger of enemy UAVs being used in the oblast.

Air defence forces are already operating."

Details: At about 03:45, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was in operation in Kyiv.

Background:

  • At 02:53, an air-raid siren sounded in Kyiv; and Kyiv City Military Administration reported the threat of the use of Shakhed drones by the Russian occupation forces.
  • On the night of 19-20 June, an air-raid siren was sounded in the capital and most oblasts of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of missile danger and the threat of the use of attack drones.

