All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroys almost 20 UAVs around Kyiv

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 06:54
Air defence destroys almost 20 UAVs around Kyiv
A KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed nearly 20 Russian targets in the airspace around Kyiv during a Russian attack on the night of 19-20 June.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another large-scale air attack on the capital. This time, the enemy used UAVs, and, according to preliminary information, Shahed loitering munitions. This is only the second attack with Iranian-made drones on Kyiv since the beginning of the month and the first in the last 18 days.

Following the usual tactics for massive UAV attacks, the drones were entering the capital in waves, flying from different directions. The air-raid warning was in force for over three hours.

Advertisement:

Almost 20 enemy targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv by our air defence assets and munitions."

Details: Serhii Popko has noted that there has been no information on casualties or damage yet and that the operational update is being clarified.

Background: At night, Kyiv was attacked with Shahed drones, and air defence was operating in the capital and the region.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
11:08
Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: