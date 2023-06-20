All Sections
Air defence destroys almost 20 UAVs around Kyiv

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 06:54
A KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed nearly 20 Russian targets in the airspace around Kyiv during a Russian attack on the night of 19-20 June.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another large-scale air attack on the capital. This time, the enemy used UAVs, and, according to preliminary information, Shahed loitering munitions. This is only the second attack with Iranian-made drones on Kyiv since the beginning of the month and the first in the last 18 days.

Following the usual tactics for massive UAV attacks, the drones were entering the capital in waves, flying from different directions. The air-raid warning was in force for over three hours.

Almost 20 enemy targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv by our air defence assets and munitions."

Details: Serhii Popko has noted that there has been no information on casualties or damage yet and that the operational update is being clarified.

Background: At night, Kyiv was attacked with Shahed drones, and air defence was operating in the capital and the region.

