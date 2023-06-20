All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch 35 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine, 32 of them destroyed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 June 2023, 08:49
Russians launch 35 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine, 32 of them destroyed

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed 32 of the 35 Shahed attack drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine on the night of 20 June.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "The enemy attacked the military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions on the night of 20 June 2023.

Advertisement:

In total, the occupiers used 35 attack drones. 32 of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence".

Details: The Air Force specified that the Russians launched Shahed drones from the northern and southern fronts – from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

The Russian occupation forces mainly targeted Kyiv Oblast, with over 20 attack drones being shot down here.

In total, 30 Shaheds were destroyed by the military assets and personnel of the Air Force and two more by Ground Forces units.

In addition, at night, the Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles – Iskander-M/S-300 missiles.

"Attack, bomber and fighter aircraft of the Air Force continue to strike at the positions, equipment and behind the lines of the occupying forces," concluded the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: