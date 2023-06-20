All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch 35 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine, 32 of them destroyed

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 June 2023, 08:49
Russians launch 35 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine, 32 of them destroyed

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed 32 of the 35 Shahed attack drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine on the night of 20 June.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "The enemy attacked the military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions on the night of 20 June 2023.

In total, the occupiers used 35 attack drones. 32 of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence".

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force specified that the Russians launched Shahed drones from the northern and southern fronts – from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

The Russian occupation forces mainly targeted Kyiv Oblast, with over 20 attack drones being shot down here.

In total, 30 Shaheds were destroyed by the military assets and personnel of the Air Force and two more by Ground Forces units.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, at night, the Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles – Iskander-M/S-300 missiles.

"Attack, bomber and fighter aircraft of the Air Force continue to strike at the positions, equipment and behind the lines of the occupying forces," concluded the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
11:08
Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: