Russians launch 35 Shahed UAVs on Ukraine, 32 of them destroyed

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed 32 of the 35 Shahed attack drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine on the night of 20 June.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "The enemy attacked the military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions on the night of 20 June 2023.

In total, the occupiers used 35 attack drones. 32 of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence".

Details: The Air Force specified that the Russians launched Shahed drones from the northern and southern fronts – from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

The Russian occupation forces mainly targeted Kyiv Oblast, with over 20 attack drones being shot down here.

In total, 30 Shaheds were destroyed by the military assets and personnel of the Air Force and two more by Ground Forces units.

In addition, at night, the Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles – Iskander-M/S-300 missiles.

"Attack, bomber and fighter aircraft of the Air Force continue to strike at the positions, equipment and behind the lines of the occupying forces," concluded the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

