All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One-third of all complaints to language ombudsman in 2023 came from Kyiv

Sofia SeredaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 11:49

Of the almost 1,700 complaints received by the State Language Protection Commissioner in the first five months of 2023, one-third came from the capital.

Source: State Language Protection Commissioner Taras Kremin in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I would like the situation in Kyiv to be better. Of the 1,650 applications we have received over the past five months, one-third have come from the city of Kyiv. At the same time, Kyiv Oblast has the largest number of Ukrainian language courses, but no programme.

Advertisement:

The programme is a systemic document that provides for the total implementation of the law [on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the state language – ed.].

I hope that the cities with more than a million inhabitants will listen to our recommendations. I cannot influence the mayors, but I can offer them the best option to avoid violations of the law, which I consider to be basic (especially under martial law)."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: