One-third of all complaints to language ombudsman in 2023 came from Kyiv

Sofia SeredaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 11:49

Of the almost 1,700 complaints received by the State Language Protection Commissioner in the first five months of 2023, one-third came from the capital.

Source: State Language Protection Commissioner Taras Kremin in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I would like the situation in Kyiv to be better. Of the 1,650 applications we have received over the past five months, one-third have come from the city of Kyiv. At the same time, Kyiv Oblast has the largest number of Ukrainian language courses, but no programme.

The programme is a systemic document that provides for the total implementation of the law [on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the state language – ed.].

I hope that the cities with more than a million inhabitants will listen to our recommendations. I cannot influence the mayors, but I can offer them the best option to avoid violations of the law, which I consider to be basic (especially under martial law)."

