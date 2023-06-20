One-third of all complaints to language ombudsman in 2023 came from Kyiv

Of the almost 1,700 complaints received by the State Language Protection Commissioner in the first five months of 2023, one-third came from the capital.

Source: State Language Protection Commissioner Taras Kremin in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I would like the situation in Kyiv to be better. Of the 1,650 applications we have received over the past five months, one-third have come from the city of Kyiv. At the same time, Kyiv Oblast has the largest number of Ukrainian language courses, but no programme.

The programme is a systemic document that provides for the total implementation of the law [on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the state language – ed.].

I hope that the cities with more than a million inhabitants will listen to our recommendations. I cannot influence the mayors, but I can offer them the best option to avoid violations of the law, which I consider to be basic (especially under martial law)."

