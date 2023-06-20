All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces advance on Tavria front: destroy 5 Russian companies and 13 tanks

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 June 2023, 15:10
Ukrainian defenders are moving forward on the Tavria front; in just one day they killed more than 5 companies of Russian troops and destroyed or damaged 46 units of Russian equipment.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Tarvanskyi: "The defence forces are advancing on the Tavriia front. Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery fired 1,487 fire missions during the day."

Details: According to him, during just one day, the invaders lost more than five companies killed and wounded.

In addition, 46 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed and damaged.

In particular, 13 tanks, 7 infantry fighting vehicles, an armoured personnel carrier, Supercam and Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, 4 2C19 Msta-S howitzers, 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, Buk anti-aircraft missile system, 2 MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns, Zoopark radar, Sonstepok heavy flamethrower system.

Five Russian ammunition storage sites were also destroyed.

