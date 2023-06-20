All Sections
Defence concern of Ukraine reports about successful use of 1,000 km range drone

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 15:36
Photo: Nataliia Sad on Facebook

Ukroboronprom, state defence concern of Ukraine, reported about successful use of a Ukraine-produced drone with a 1,000 km range.

Source: Nataliia Sad, spokesperson of the state concern on Facebook, sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the defence sector

Details: Sad published a photo with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, Chief of the Air Forces of Ukraine, and Yurii Husiev, Head of the Ukroboronprom.

Photo, in which Zaluzhnyi takes a selfie, is captioned "After successful use of our 1,000 km range drone."

The time when the photo was taken was not disclosed. Meanwhile, according to the sources of Ukrainska Pravda, the drone was effectively used on 3 May 2023.

Reportedly, that day in the village of Volna in Krasnodar Krai in Russia (Taman), not far from the Crimean Bridge, an oil depot caught fire.

