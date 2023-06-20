Ukraine's Air Force Commander awards anti-aircraft gunners who shot down 13 Russian Kinzhal missiles

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, has awarded anti-aircraft gunners from Ukraine’s Air Force for defending Kyiv Oblast and other parts of Ukraine from Russian missile terror.

Details: Oleshchuk awarded firearms, cold steel, and badges to anti-aircraft gunners who completed their training abroad ahead of schedule, ensured that Patriot air defence systems were operating in quickest possible terms, and destroyed the myth that Russian Kinzhal missiles are invincible.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Thirteen Kinzhal Kh-47 missiles were destroyed in May and June, as well as over 20 ballistic missiles and other Russian and Iranian junk!

I thank you, warriors, for your excellent work! I am also grateful to [Ukraine’s – ed.] partners, whose equipment is now saving the lives of many Ukrainians!"

More on this: Commander of anti-aircraft gunners tells how they shot down Kinzhal hypersonic missiles over Kyiv

