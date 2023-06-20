All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovakian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:07

On Tuesday 20 June, the National Council of the Slovak Republic adopted a resolution recognising the Great Famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: This was reported by the European Pravda with reference to SITA

Details: The authors of the resolution, representing pro-Western parties, stressed that in the context of Russia's current war against Ukraine, in which Russia wants to destroy Ukrainian national identity and physically eliminate Ukrainians as a nation again, it is necessary to clearly point out Russia's past actions and do everything possible so that such actions never happen again either in Ukraine or any other country in the world.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The famine in Ukraine is, along with the Holocaust, the most tragic event against humanity on the European continent. It caused the death of millions of Ukrainians and was cynically planned and brutally carried out by the Soviet regime in order to implement the Soviet policy of collectivisation of agriculture and suppression of the Ukrainian population and its national identity," the Slovak MPs note.

Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine, the destruction of its energy and agricultural infrastructure, the blocking of Ukrainian grain exports, and Russia's theft of millions of tonnes of grain have renewed fears of widespread, man-made famine, especially in the global south, which depends on affordable Ukrainian grain.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already thanked the Slovak parliament for the adopted resolution. "A timely decision, a significant contribution to restoring historical justice and honouring millions of innocent victims," he wrote on Twitter.

The Holodomor is a famine of 1932-1933 artificially created by Stalin's repressive regime in the heyday of collectivisation, that is, the forced seizure of private property and the organisation of collective farms. As a result of those events, according to various estimates, from four to six million Ukrainians died due to the lack of food, mainly in rural areas.

To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries of the world, as well as the European Parliament.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: