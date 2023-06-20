Slovakian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

On Tuesday 20 June, the National Council of the Slovak Republic adopted a resolution recognising the Great Famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Details: The authors of the resolution, representing pro-Western parties, stressed that in the context of Russia's current war against Ukraine, in which Russia wants to destroy Ukrainian national identity and physically eliminate Ukrainians as a nation again, it is necessary to clearly point out Russia's past actions and do everything possible so that such actions never happen again either in Ukraine or any other country in the world.

Quote: "The famine in Ukraine is, along with the Holocaust, the most tragic event against humanity on the European continent. It caused the death of millions of Ukrainians and was cynically planned and brutally carried out by the Soviet regime in order to implement the Soviet policy of collectivisation of agriculture and suppression of the Ukrainian population and its national identity," the Slovak MPs note.

Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine, the destruction of its energy and agricultural infrastructure, the blocking of Ukrainian grain exports, and Russia's theft of millions of tonnes of grain have renewed fears of widespread, man-made famine, especially in the global south, which depends on affordable Ukrainian grain.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already thanked the Slovak parliament for the adopted resolution. "A timely decision, a significant contribution to restoring historical justice and honouring millions of innocent victims," he wrote on Twitter.

The Holodomor is a famine of 1932-1933 artificially created by Stalin's repressive regime in the heyday of collectivisation, that is, the forced seizure of private property and the organisation of collective farms. As a result of those events, according to various estimates, from four to six million Ukrainians died due to the lack of food, mainly in rural areas.

To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries of the world, as well as the European Parliament.

