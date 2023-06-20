All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Austria to allocate another €18 million to help Ukrainians

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 21:17

The Austrian government has decided to allocate another €18 million to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Source: This was announced by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler on Tuesday, 20 June, reports European Pravda, citing the Austrian news agency APA.

Details: €18 million will be allocated from the Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Disaster Fund to the accounts of organisations working with affected Ukrainian citizens.

Advertisement:

According to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross will receive €6 million each.

Another €4 million will go to UNICEF and €2 million to the UN Population Fund.

Thanks to these funds, people in Ukraine and Moldova, which has taken in a large number of displaced persons from Ukraine, should receive support.

This will take Austria's bilateral financial support to Ukraine above €150 million.

Schallenberg is also set to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday 21 June.

In May, following a fierce debate, the Austrian government announced funding for mine clearance equipment totalling €2 million in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side had previously asked Austria to help with mine clearance efforts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned this, among other things, during his address to members of the lower chamber of the Austrian parliament.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: