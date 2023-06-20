All Sections
Austria to allocate another €18 million to help Ukrainians

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 21:17

The Austrian government has decided to allocate another €18 million to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Source: This was announced by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler on Tuesday, 20 June, reports European Pravda, citing the Austrian news agency APA.

Details: €18 million will be allocated from the Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Disaster Fund to the accounts of organisations working with affected Ukrainian citizens.

According to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross will receive €6 million each.

Another €4 million will go to UNICEF and €2 million to the UN Population Fund.

Thanks to these funds, people in Ukraine and Moldova, which has taken in a large number of displaced persons from Ukraine, should receive support.

This will take Austria's bilateral financial support to Ukraine above €150 million.

Schallenberg is also set to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday 21 June.

In May, following a fierce debate, the Austrian government announced funding for mine clearance equipment totalling €2 million in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side had previously asked Austria to help with mine clearance efforts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned this, among other things, during his address to members of the lower chamber of the Austrian parliament.

