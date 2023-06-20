All Sections
Ukraine to encounter challenging battles, and there will be losses, but it can succeed – Pentagon

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 22:20

Commenting on the course of counteroffensive operations in Ukraine, Pentagon believes that the Ukrainian forces have the necessary assets for their actions to be successful.

According to the correspondent of European Pravda, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh expressed this assessment on Tuesday.

According to Singh, hostilities in Ukraine are "turning into protracted battles every day, as was the case in Bakhmut."

"We know that the battles will be difficult. We know that it will take time. And we are sure that the Ukrainians have what they need. They have the combat power and the ability to succeed in counteroffensive operations," she emphasised.

The Pentagon representative highlighted that a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine took place last week, during which the participants announced new packages of military support to Kyiv.

​​"We believe that we have provided Ukraine with the systems and means that they need to fight right now. We understand that the battle will be difficult. And, of course, the Russians will adapt, as they have been since the beginning of the war. But so will the Ukrainians", she added.

Singh pointed out that the US also took into account losses from the Ukrainian side in its calculations of aid to Ukraine.

"We knew that there would be losses on the battlefield. This is an unfortunate part of this war. But, as we saw, the Ukrainians have overcome it from the very beginning," the Pentagon representative concluded.

According to reports, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that it is premature to draw any conclusions regarding whether the Ukrainian counteroffensive will mark a decisive moment in the war.

And Czech President Petr Pavel previously stated that Ukraine has not yet launched a full-scale counteroffensive, but the first operations of the defence forces in several directions are its "moderate beginning."

