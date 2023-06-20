Pentagon overestimated value of assistance to Ukraine since February 2022 by more than US$6 billion

A Pentagon audit of US military assistance to Ukraine has revealed a US$6.2 billion discrepancy between the estimated and actual cost of the equipment provided.

Source: European Pravda, citing an announcement by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh at a briefing on Tuesday.

Singh said the accounting error arose because Pentagon services used the replacement cost of equipment rather than the net book value, "thereby overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks and provided to Ukraine."

"We have confirmed that for FY23 [which ended on 30 September - ed.], the final calculation is $3.6 billion, and for FY22 it is $2.6 billion, for a combined total of $6.2 billion," she added.

The Pentagon spokeswoman stressed that the identified discrepancy in no way limits the size of any of the aid packages allocated to Ukraine from US Army stocks (PDAs) or funding approved by Congress for the same purpose.

Singh also said that after the errors were identified, the Pentagon received new instructions on valuing equipment provided to Ukraine, "to ensure that we use the most accurate accounting methods".

The reassessment of military aid to Ukraine could mean that the United States has more extra funds than previously thought, which means it may not be necessary for the White House and Congress to agree on another financial assistance package for Ukraine just yet.

Earlier, some officials in the US presidential administration, lawmakers and congressional staff had expressed concern that funds to support Ukraine could run out by midsummer.

However, US President Joe Biden believes that America will continue to support Ukraine with financial assistance despite potential debates in Congress.

