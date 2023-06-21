Russians bring out one more missile carrier in Black Sea
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 01:53
The Operational Command Pivden (South) has reported that the Russians brought out a surface-to-air missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea.
Source: Operational Command Pivden
Quote: "As of now [evening of 20 June – ed.], the flotilla in the Black Sea has been increased to eight units: the frigate Admiral Makarov, equipped with eight Kalibr cruise missiles, has joined it."
Details: The operational command has emphasised that the level of missile danger is high.
They have also urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings.
