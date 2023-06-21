All Sections
Children forced to write letters to Russian invaders in occupied cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 June 2023, 03:16
Stock photot: MARKARA77/DEPOSITPHOTOS

The Russians force children in occupied Berdiansk and Melitopol to write letters to the Russian invaders.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupation administration, through controlled teachers, forces children in school camps to write letters to the Russian invaders.

The relevant letters were centrally written in the camps of Berdiansk and Melitopol. Moreover, children did it under the record of propagandists. The letters themselves were written under the dictation of Russian teachers who were brought to the temporarily occupied territories from Russia."

Details: The National Resistance Center reports that the Russians have turned schools in the temporarily occupied territories into propaganda centres and are fining parents who do not send their children to these "schools", as well as threatening them with deprivation of parental rights.

Also, according to the NRC, "youth" and militaristic movements have been created in these "schools", the entry into which is actually compulsory.

"Such a policy is aimed at destroying the self-identification of an entire generation of Ukrainians, which is a signal of genocide," NRC adds.

