Russians plan "evacuation" from Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, in case of Ukraine's Armed Forces advance

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 June 2023, 07:17
Russian invaders in occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, are afraid of Ukraine’s Defence Forces advance and are preparing an escape plan.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are actively spreading information about evacuation in the case of Ukraine’s Armed Forces breakthrough."

Details: According to the General Staff, mobile phones of collaborators in Henichesk receive SMS messages with detailed instructions and coordinates of evacuation points, which, at the same time, causes panic.

