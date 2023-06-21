Russians plan "evacuation" from Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, in case of Ukraine's Armed Forces advance

Russian invaders in occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, are afraid of Ukraine’s Defence Forces advance and are preparing an escape plan.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are actively spreading information about evacuation in the case of Ukraine’s Armed Forces breakthrough."

Details: According to the General Staff, mobile phones of collaborators in Henichesk receive SMS messages with detailed instructions and coordinates of evacuation points, which, at the same time, causes panic.

