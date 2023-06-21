Russians plan "evacuation" from Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, in case of Ukraine's Armed Forces advance
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 07:17
Russian invaders in occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, are afraid of Ukraine’s Defence Forces advance and are preparing an escape plan.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The Russian occupiers are actively spreading information about evacuation in the case of Ukraine’s Armed Forces breakthrough."
Details: According to the General Staff, mobile phones of collaborators in Henichesk receive SMS messages with detailed instructions and coordinates of evacuation points, which, at the same time, causes panic.
