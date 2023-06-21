Ukrainian defenders kill 540 Russian soldiers and destroy 35 drones
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 07:54
Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed another 540 Russian soldiers, and destroyed 35 unmanned aerial vehicles, 32 artillery systems and other Russian equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 21 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 222,000 (+540) military personnel
- 4,006 (+9) tanks
- 7,771 (+21) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,920 (+32) artillery systems
- 615 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 375 (+3) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 306 (+0) helicopters
- 3,428 (+35) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,214 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,667 (+22) vehicles and tankers
- 539 (+8) special vehicles.
