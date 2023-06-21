Ukrainian defenders kill 540 Russian soldiers and destroy 35 drones

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed another 540 Russian soldiers, and destroyed 35 unmanned aerial vehicles, 32 artillery systems and other Russian equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 21 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 222,000 (+540) military personnel

4,006 (+9) tanks

7,771 (+21) armoured combat vehicles

3,920 (+32) artillery systems

615 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

375 (+3) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

306 (+0) helicopters

3,428 (+35) operational-tactical UAVs

1,214 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,667 (+22) vehicles and tankers

539 (+8) special vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!