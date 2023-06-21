All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"The second king of antisemitism after Hitler": Zelenskyy comments on Putin's deplorable vitriol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 June 2023, 14:26
The second king of antisemitism after Hitler: Zelenskyy comments on Putin's deplorable vitriol
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo: president's office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the international community for its support following an insulting statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the Ukrainian leader "a disgrace to the Jewish people."

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

The interviewer asked the Ukrainian president about his reaction to President Putin telling an international conference in St Petersburg last week that he was a disgrace to the Jewish people. Zelenskyy lost many of his relatives in the Holocaust, including his grandfather, and it was clear that he was taken by surprise by the question, writes the BBC.

He took a deep breath, put his head down, and a few seconds later said he wasn't quite sure how to answer the question. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "It's like he doesn't fully understand his words. Apologies, but it's like he is the second king of antisemitism after Hitler.

This is a president speaking. A civilised world cannot speak that way. But it was important for me to hear the reaction of the world and I am grateful for the support."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: