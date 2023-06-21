Russia creates affiliate of Black Sea Fleet in Mariupol

The Azov Naval District is being created in Mariupol as part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Source: press service of the National Resistance Center

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, the completion of organisational measures and partial relocation of the Black Sea Fleet is scheduled for 1 July.

The Center reports that the invaders plan to equip the Azov Naval Forces at the expense of the naval composition of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian flotilla of the Russian Navy.

In total, the Azov Naval Forces will include eight warships and boats, as well as 16 support vessels. In particular, this includes small missile carriers Cyclone and Askold, which are being tested, as well as the Amur, which is still under construction, the sea minesweeper Kovrovets and other ships.

The National Resistance Center reports that the three small missile carriers have a total volley of up to 24 Kalibr missiles.

Quote: "The National Resistance Center appeals to representatives of the Russian occupation forces, in particular to those included in the forces and means of the Azov Naval Forces: in addition to the information provided, our underground received, for example, lists of personnel.

Taking this into account, our signal is quite simple: use the Hochu Zhyt ("I Want to Live'' – ed.) hotline for safe surrender. "

