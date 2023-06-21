Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter

MI-24 ATTACK HELICOPTER. STOCK PHOTO FROM THE FACEBOOK PAGE OF THE UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter on 21 June.

Source: Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "Good news. Our soldiers shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter this afternoon [21 June – ed.]".

Details: The General Staff also posted a photo of what Russian Mi-24s look like and stressed that Ukraine will stand and prevail.

Later, the Air Force clarified that the Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was shot down on the Zaporizhzhia front. This was done by one of the brigades of the Ground Forces.

