Heavy fighting continues on four fronts; 30 clashes during a day – General Staff report

The Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; heavy fighting is going on there; more than 30 combat clashes took place during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 June

Details: On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast.

Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Sieversk, Donetsk Oblast. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians carried out airstrikes near Kurdiumivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. Airstrikes were carried out near Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske.

Artillery shelling of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast was carried out.

On the Marinka front, the Russians carried out offensive actions in the area of Marinka without success. They carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area. At the same time, the Russians carried out artillery shelling on the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Zoriane, Hostre, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar without success. An airstrike was carried out in the area of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Bohoiavlenka, Blahodatne, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

The Russian occupation forces continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Unsuccessful offensive actions were carried out in the area of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians carried out airstrikes in the Preobrazhenka and Stepnohirsk areas in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Novoocheretuvate, Neskuchne, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Zelene Pole, Temyrivka, Novopil and Burlatske of Donetsk Oblast; Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Shliakhove, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas with Ukraine. Airstrikes were carried out in the settlements of Leonivka and Mykolaivka, Chernihiv Oblast, and Volfyne, Sumy Oblast. The Russians carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Hrinivka, Yeline, Karpovychi and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Sytne, Fotovyzh, Novi Vyrky, Volfyne, Shpyl, Obody, Kindrativka, Loknia and Stepne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Odnorobivka, Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruha, Lyptsi, Alisivka, Buhruvatka, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove, Pletenivka, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky, Rublene, Anyskyne and Milove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out an airstrike in the Synkivka area in Kharkiv Oblast. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains much the same as before. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

Combat training and coordination of the Russian Armed Forces units before they are sent to the areas of combat operations in Ukraine are ongoing at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

The General Staff reports that during the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and six airstrikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems. Defenders also destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter.

During the day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit the command post and the Russian ammunition depot.

