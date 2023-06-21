Death toll in attack on Odesa on 14 June rises to 4

The victim of the Russian missile attack on Odesa on 14 June died in the hospital, bringing the number of casualties from that attack to four.

Source: Odesa City Council, referring to Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa, on Telegram

Quote from the authorities: "The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the food warehouses of the Tavria B retail chain has increased to four. One more man died in the hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: It is also reported that on 21 June, with the support of international partners, two people who were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on 14 June, were sent to Austria for surgery.

Background:

On the night of 13-14 June, the Russians attacked Odesa with four Kalibr missiles. The first reports indicated that three people were killed and 13 were injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





