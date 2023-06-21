All Sections
Death toll in attack on Odesa on 14 June rises to 4

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 June 2023, 20:30
The victim of the Russian missile attack on Odesa on 14 June died in the hospital, bringing the number of casualties from that attack to four.

Source: Odesa City Council, referring to Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa, on Telegram

Quote from the authorities: "The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the food warehouses of the Tavria B retail chain has increased to four. One more man died in the hospital."

Details: It is also reported that on 21 June, with the support of international partners, two people who were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on 14 June, were sent to Austria for surgery.

Background: 

