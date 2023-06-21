All Sections
Ukraine must end nepotism and corruption to join the EU – German Foreign Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 20:49
Annalena Baerbock. Photo by Getty Images

Ukraine must put an end to 30 years of nepotism and corruption in order to become a member of the European Union, Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, said.

Source: European Pravda, citing her speech on Wednesday on the sidelines of Ukraine’s Recovery Conference in London, the DPA agency quoted the minister.

Details: According to Baerbock, Ukraine has already made progress in its reform efforts towards the EU, especially in the areas of free media and the rule of law.

However, the minister said that further progress is needed in the future "to put an end to 30 years of nepotism and, we must clearly say, corruption".

At the same time, Baerbock stressed that reform steps in Ukraine are being carried out at "incredible speed", and Germany intensively supports this.

According to Baerbock, there is no doubt that Ukraine will join the EU, so private companies' investments in the country's reconstruction are justified because they strengthen the single European market in the end. 

Baerbock said that Ukraine can become a decisive factor in strengthening the European single market, especially in the field of clean energy.

Background: In the report that the European Commission will present to member states in Brussels this week regarding Kyiv's progress on the path to the EU, it will be said that Ukraine has made significant progress in implementing the reforms necessary to start accession negotiations.

The EC report on Ukraine is generally positive and aims to help Kyiv cope with its issues. 

