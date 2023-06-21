All Sections
We will not agree to frozen conflict – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 June 2023, 22:28
We will not agree to frozen conflict – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will never agree to a frozen conflict or negotiate with Russia while its troops are still in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Quote: "We will never sit at the negotiating table with Russia if they are still on our territory, no matter who the president is."

Details: The President stressed that this applies to all the territories that the Russian Federation has occupied since 2014, including Crimea.

According to Zelenskyy, the negotiation process, if begun before the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, would evolve into a frozen conflict and subsequently into a new major war in the future.

"No matter how far we advance in our counteroffensive, we will not agree to a frozen conflict… And I know how people think. Ukrainians will not agree a second time to a frozen conflict. It's a trap," the president said.

He also expressed confidence that Russia already has representatives who understand that starting a war was "their bloody mistake".

"They understand that they will ultimately lose this war. Therefore, if they withdraw, there will be a smaller number of victims. Until they withdraw, there will be no negotiations with them in any format," Zelenskyy concluded.

