Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast and Kherson

The Russians once again resorted to bombardment of Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Kherson on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast police; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Occupiers are bombarding Kherson."

Quote from Kharkiv Oblast police: "The enemy has started attacking Kharkiv Oblast again."

Details: The police urged citizens not to ignore the ai- raid siren and to stay in shelters.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts on the night of 21-22 June, due to the threat of missiles.

