Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih

On the night of 21-22 June, Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih, reported explosions in the city.

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Do not film anything or post it on the Internet.

Stay in shelters, or use the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.]. There are repeated launches in the direction of our city."

Background: On the night of 21-22 June, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts due to the missile threat.

