World Bank and partner countries to provide $1.76 billion in aid to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 02:55
PHOTO: WEBSITE OF THE GOVERNMENT OF UKRAINE

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has announced $1.76 billion in aid from the World Bank and partner countries.

Source: website of the government of Ukraine citing Shmyhal at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Quote: "Today [21 June – ed.] we have signed a further agreement to attract USD 500 million in funding from the UK as part of a USD 1.76 billion assistance package for Ukraine. The assistance will be provided with the support of the United States, the United Kingdom and Finland."

Details: According to Shmyhal, the funds will be used for rescue workers and teachers salaries, payment of pensions, support for low-income families, children with disabilities, internally displaced persons, single mothers, as well as for payment of medical services following the medical guarantee programme.

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

