All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


World Bank and partner countries to provide $1.76 billion in aid to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 02:55
World Bank and partner countries to provide $1.76 billion in aid to Ukraine
PHOTO: WEBSITE OF THE GOVERNMENT OF UKRAINE

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has announced $1.76 billion in aid from the World Bank and partner countries.

Source: website of the government of Ukraine citing Shmyhal at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Quote: "Today [21 June – ed.] we have signed a further agreement to attract USD 500 million in funding from the UK as part of a USD 1.76 billion assistance package for Ukraine. The assistance will be provided with the support of the United States, the United Kingdom and Finland."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Shmyhal, the funds will be used for rescue workers and teachers salaries, payment of pensions, support for low-income families, children with disabilities, internally displaced persons, single mothers, as well as for payment of medical services following the medical guarantee programme.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: