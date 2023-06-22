World Bank and partner countries to provide $1.76 billion in aid to Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has announced $1.76 billion in aid from the World Bank and partner countries.

Source: website of the government of Ukraine citing Shmyhal at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Quote: "Today [21 June – ed.] we have signed a further agreement to attract USD 500 million in funding from the UK as part of a USD 1.76 billion assistance package for Ukraine. The assistance will be provided with the support of the United States, the United Kingdom and Finland."

Details: According to Shmyhal, the funds will be used for rescue workers and teachers salaries, payment of pensions, support for low-income families, children with disabilities, internally displaced persons, single mothers, as well as for payment of medical services following the medical guarantee programme.

