Russians attack Kryvyi Rih district with missiles, damaging 10 houses

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 07:41
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih district with missiles, damaging 10 houses
The aftermath of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, photo: Lysak on Telegram

At night, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging houses, cars, water supply and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The enemy hit the Kryvyi Rih district overnight using missiles.

[The Russians] wrecked 10 residential private houses, and outbuildings, garages, and cars were damaged. A gas pipeline, a water supply and power lines were broken. The main thing is that it happened without any casualties."

Details: Lysak also reported that explosions rang out in the Nikopol district as well.

The Russian army opened fire three times in the area. Heavy artillery shells hit Nikopol.

According to the Oblast Military Administration, no one was injured.

