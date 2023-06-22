All Sections
Russians report attack on Chonhar Bridge

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 June 2023, 09:26
Russians report attack on Chonhar Bridge
All photos: Sergey Aksyonov on Telegram

Russians have reported an attack on a bridge on the administrative border between Kherson Oblast and Crimea near Chonhar.

Source: Volodymyr Saldo, collaborator and so-called "head" of occupied Kherson Oblast; Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea; Russian media outlet Baza

Details: Aksyonov reported that "an attack was made on the Chonhar bridge at night."

Saldo stated that, "according to a preliminary assessment, British Storm Shadow missiles were used." In addition, Saldo posted a photo of the Chonhar Bridge.

 
 
 

The Russian media Baza noted that several bridges on the border of Crimea and Kherson Oblast (in particular, the Chonhar Bridge) were allegedly damaged as a result of bombardment from Ukraine.

Later, Saldo posted a video from the damaged bridge, claiming that the alleged attack on the bridge "will not affect the course of the special operation [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.] in any way" and that "there are other land routes to Crimea", "which will take more time but are available".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
 Volodymyr Saldo on Telegram

He also added that the Russian occupiers are allegedly "taking measures to repair the damage to the bridge crossings".

