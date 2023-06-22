All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians report attack on Chonhar Bridge

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 June 2023, 09:26
Russians report attack on Chonhar Bridge
All photos: Sergey Aksyonov on Telegram

Russians have reported an attack on a bridge on the administrative border between Kherson Oblast and Crimea near Chonhar.

Source: Volodymyr Saldo, collaborator and so-called "head" of occupied Kherson Oblast; Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea; Russian media outlet Baza

Details: Aksyonov reported that "an attack was made on the Chonhar bridge at night."

Advertisement:

Saldo stated that, "according to a preliminary assessment, British Storm Shadow missiles were used." In addition, Saldo posted a photo of the Chonhar Bridge.

 
 
 

The Russian media Baza noted that several bridges on the border of Crimea and Kherson Oblast (in particular, the Chonhar Bridge) were allegedly damaged as a result of bombardment from Ukraine.

Later, Saldo posted a video from the damaged bridge, claiming that the alleged attack on the bridge "will not affect the course of the special operation [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.] in any way" and that "there are other land routes to Crimea", "which will take more time but are available".

 
 Volodymyr Saldo on Telegram

He also added that the Russian occupiers are allegedly "taking measures to repair the damage to the bridge crossings".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: