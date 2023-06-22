All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Floating dock carrying ship sinks in Sevastopol Bay

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 10:55
Floating dock carrying ship sinks in Sevastopol Bay
PERSEI PLATFORM, Photo: FORPOST

A floating dock sank in occupied Sevastopol on 21 June, along with a vessel on board.

Source: Kremlin-aligned local news agency ForPost, citing a comment from the shipyard and its source

Details: The vessel sank in Pivdenna (Southern) Bay. The agency reports that it is the property of the Persei shipyard.

Advertisement:

A company representative said that the incident occurred on 21 June but did not disclose any other details. He added that "relevant services" were working at the scene.

A source in the emergency services confirmed the incident with the dock. They say it was caused not by external factors but by the dilapidated structure of the dock itself.

 

For reference: A floating dock is a ship repair facility of a technical fleet designed to lift a floating vessel from the water, repair it and put it back into service.

Background: The media outlet reports that this is not the first boat to have sunk in the Southern Bay. A similar incident occurred in December 2019. Then a decommissioned floating dock for a B-380 submarine went underwater.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: