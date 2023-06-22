All Sections
Floating dock carrying ship sinks in Sevastopol Bay

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 10:55
Floating dock carrying ship sinks in Sevastopol Bay
PERSEI PLATFORM, Photo: FORPOST

A floating dock sank in occupied Sevastopol on 21 June, along with a vessel on board.

Source: Kremlin-aligned local news agency ForPost, citing a comment from the shipyard and its source

Details: The vessel sank in Pivdenna (Southern) Bay. The agency reports that it is the property of the Persei shipyard.

A company representative said that the incident occurred on 21 June but did not disclose any other details. He added that "relevant services" were working at the scene.

A source in the emergency services confirmed the incident with the dock. They say it was caused not by external factors but by the dilapidated structure of the dock itself.

 

For reference: A floating dock is a ship repair facility of a technical fleet designed to lift a floating vessel from the water, repair it and put it back into service.

Background: The media outlet reports that this is not the first boat to have sunk in the Southern Bay. A similar incident occurred in December 2019. Then a decommissioned floating dock for a B-380 submarine went underwater.

