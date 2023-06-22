All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


86% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy is effective Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 June 2023, 11:17
86% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy is effective Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the number of Ukrainians who consider President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be an effective Supreme Commander-in-Chief has increased 2.5 times and now stands at 86%.

Source: results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on 26 May – 5 June

Quote: "After the large-scale invasion, Ukrainians have radically changed their views and now 86% believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working effectively as commander-in-chief."

Details: Sociologists have noted that respondents were asked a similar question in November 2021 and January 2022. At that time, only 36% and 32% of respondents respectively believed that Zelenskyy could work effectively as the supreme commander-in-chief and organise the country's defence. 

Advertisement:
 

Infographic by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

14 months after the full-scale invasion, the vast majority of the population in all regions of Ukraine believe that Zelenskyy is working effectively as commander-in-chief.

 

Infographic by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The survey was conducted from 26 May to 5 June. A total of 984 respondents living in all Ukrainian regions (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were interviewed by conducting telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers. The survey was carried out with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who resided in Ukraine at the time of the study (within the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until 24 February 2022).

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until 24 February 2022 (the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after 24 February 2022.

Technically, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%.

In wartime, in addition to this formal error, a certain systematic error is added. However, sociologists believe that the results obtained still retain a high degree of representativeness and allow for a fairly reliable analysis of public sentiment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: