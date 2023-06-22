Shoigu promises Putin to shape "reserve army" by the end of June

Reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a reserve army would be formed by the end of June, and it will get thousands of pieces of equipment.

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, quoting Shoigu

Quote: "By the end of June, a reserve army will be formed, and in the near future, an army corps [is to be shaped]; they will receive more than 3,700 pieces of equipment."

Details: Shoigu also said that more than 1,300 people sign up for contract service in the Russian army every day.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!